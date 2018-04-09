P.E.I. alone in not supporting ostomy patients, MLA says

A P.E.I. MLA has tabled a motion in the legislature calling for provincial support for ostomy patients.

The Green Party's Hannah Bell said all provinces and territories, except for P.E.I., have one or more programs to provide support to ostomy patients, and she'd like to see the same on the Island.

Ostomy supplies are not covered by P.E.I.'s health care plans or through social assistance, she said, and they can cost patients hundreds of dollars a month.

"We're not giving these patients the opportunity to have a life of dignity," Bell said.

"We need to be able to recognize that challenge that we have of talking about things like bodily functions is actually preventing a whole group of Islanders from having a life that they deserve, which is, like I said, of dignity and respect."

Bell is hoping to discuss the motion during the current sitting.

