An exhibit planned for the summer will be putting comic book art in the spotlight.

Behind the Panels will run from June to October at the Eptek Art and Culture Centre in Summerside, P.E.I., and will feature established comic book artists from on and off Island.

'One of the things we wanted to do with this exhibit was to give people a chance to try their hand at it as well.' - Nikkie Gallant

"There's all kinds of folks working in that industry here," said Nikkie Gallant, the site director at the centre.

"It's a whole medium of its own, with the art as well as the storytelling that combine. It's pretty special."

Contest time

A portion of space at the exhibit will also be dedicated to the winning entries of a contest for people who want to try creating comic book art themselves.

"One of the things we wanted to do with this exhibit was to give people a chance to try their hand at it, as well," she said.

"I hope that maybe somebody who enters this contest will get to see their piece on the wall in an art gallery and maybe it will inspire them to continue ... some folks will come out of the woodwork that we didn't know about beforehand and we'll get to find out about them, too."

Only residents of Prince Edward Island are eligible for the contest. Admissions are due by April 20. For more details, go to the Eptek Art and Culture Centre website.

More P.E.I. News