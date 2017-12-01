Shoppers at a Charlottetown Superstore will soon be able to buy beer with their groceries.

Murphy Hospitality Group is setting up a Gahan beer store inside the Superstore on University Avenue, and will be brewing and selling beer on site.

The Murphy group applied for a micro-brewery licence and president Kevin Murphy said it could be selling beer by Wednesday next week.

Kevin Murphy says the beer store is a great step forward for the craft beer industry on P.E.I. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"It's exciting before Christmas and it should be busy here the next couple weeks," he said.

"We're very pleased at the way it came together … we're looking to provide an experience to the consumer and provide a little bit of a one-stop shop when they're out grocery shopping."​

A spokesperson for Loblaws said the in-house microbrewery would be the first of its type in the Atlantic region.

The P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission said there wasn't much available to comment on as the application for the brewery isn't fully complete.