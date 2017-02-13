Atlantic Beef Products donated 227 kilograms, or 500 pounds, of ground beef to the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Montague, P.E.I., Monday.

It's the fourth and last installment of donations to Island food banks as part of a "P.E.I. Burger Love Day" promotion in April. The Island's largest beef processor, based in Albany, P.E.I., promised to donate a quarter-pound of ground beef for each of the 8,061 burgers sold that day.

"They were very glad to get it," said Russ Mallard, president of Atlantic Beef Products. "It's always in demand ... they're very grateful, very happy."

Atlantic Beef Products has delivered a total of about 907 kilograms, or roughly 2,000 pounds, of ground beef to P.E.I. food banks.

'They value protein'

"Protein is always such an important part of a person's diet. Beef — it's not something that they get every day," said Mallard.

"They get a lot of canned goods, they get a lot of pasta and other things like that ... so they value protein because it allows that meal to go a little bit further," he said.

The company looks forward to participating in a similar endeavour in the future, Mallard said.

"The donations have had a far-reaching impact over the last year," Lawrence and Marlene Power of the Montague food bank noted in a written release.