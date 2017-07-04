Atlantic Beef Products is marking Canada's 150th birthday with 150-kg donations of beef to Island food banks.

The second of these three donations will be delivered Tuesday to Salvation Army Summerside and the West Prince Caring Cupboard Food Banks on Tuesday morning.

"P.E.I. Food Banks are very thankful to Atlantic Beef Products for these contributions to the well being of Islanders," said Mike Macdonald, speaking on behalf of Island food banks in a news release.

"The donation of ground beef will help all food banks to provide valuable protein to our clients."

Atlantic Beef Products president Russ Mallard said the company is happy to be able to contribute to the community.