The community council of Bedeque, P.E.I., is hoping a new a new seniors complex in the area goes ahead.

Plans are in the works to build the seniors complex on a 2.8-hectare piece of land on route 1A.

It's still in the early stages — the land would have to be acquired and the project go to tender — but one developer has already expressed interest, said Ron Rayner, chairman of the council for Bedeque and area.

"It would be absolutely fantastic," he said. "We've already heard that should we proceed with this project, then we could get a drugstore, we could get our post office back, a small corner store … so yes there is benefit to just about everyone for us to go ahead bigger."

Affordable housing

The developer is proposing four buildings of 12 apartment-style units, all on the same block, Rayner said.

"The proposal that he has is to start with 12 right off the bat then next year go 12 and possibly another 12 and eventually the fourth 12 block unit will be built. "

Council hopes at least some will affordable housing units.

Rayner said the details will be worked out between the developer and the Central Development Corporation, and eventually council will step back.

But he stressed affordable seniors housing is council's preference.

"We do not want to get into to nursing care…but we would love to have a complete seniors complex where they're able to look after themselves."

Council is hoping to tap into federal funding for the project, Rayner said.

First, though, the project has to pass a feasibility study, which is now being conducted by the consulting firm MRSB.

That study includes a survey of about 1,100 people in the surrounding area 59 and older to gauge the interest in the community.

Resident Thomas Sherry, who first brought to council's attention the need for more seniors housing, hopes the project goes through.

"What prompted me was that a year ago I helped place a neighbour of mine in a seniors complex," he said.

'Quite a shock

"It's quite a shock to the system for anyone to have to leave their own home and go to a facility somewhere else."

Rayner said if that survey comes back with a negative response, the project most likely won't go ahead.

The survey should be wrapped up next week. There is no word on when the full study will be finished.