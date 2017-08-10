The Bedeque Rink Road will be closed for three to four weeks between Route 10 and Leard Mill Road to allow "extensive repairs to the bridge structure," according to a government news release.

"Workers had begun scheduled maintenance and found that the bridge needed more extensive work than anticipated," a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation told CBC News.

During this time a detour will be in place using Route 10, Route 1A and Callbeck Street.