RCMP responded to call to a large cube van fully engulfed in flames at 10:30 a.m. this morning near Central Bedeque, P.E.I., according to RCMP Constable Mark Lynch.

He said the van was heading back to Nova Scotia when the fire occurred, forcing the driver to pull over on Route 1A across from the Gardiner Road near Central Bedeque.

"The driver said he heard a loud bang, a popping sound, coming from behind the passenger side of the vehicle, then he saw smoke coming out so he pulled the truck over," said Lynch.

No one injured

Lynch added that the driver and passenger tried to put out the fire but the vehicle became "fully engulfed" in flame much too fast.

"They were both able to get out but they weren't able put it out with a fire extinguisher — it was too much."

Lynch said the vehicle was completely destroyed by the flames and that no one was injured.

The RCMP were on scene within 10 minutes of the call, Lynch said, and the Kinkora Fire Department followed soon after to put out the fire.

He estimates emergency responders were there for no more than an hour.

RCMP is not investigating the cause of the fire.