The Beaconsfield Historic House in Charlottetown, considered P.E.I.'s flagship historic site, is getting some upgrades.

A $115,000 project is underway to replace and restore the house's fascia boards, windows, flooring, siding, and areas in need of repair, the province said in a news release.

The front veranda has also been mostly rebuilt.

Built in 1877

Beaconsfield Historic House was built in 1877 for wealthy shipbuilder and merchant James Peake. It later became a residence for student nurses.

In 1971, it was gifted by the federal government to the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. It's open year-round for tours, lectures, concerts and special events.

The province said special care is being taken to use materials that match the house's original ones, while improving energy efficiency and meeting current building standards.

Carriage House upgrades

Approximately $65,000 is also being invested in the home's Carriage House, which is used by more than 4,000 people each year for conferences, lectures, concerts and children's summer theatre. It's being fitted with new staging, lighting, projection and Wi-Fi capacity.

Footings, floor boards and flooring at the West Street end of the Carriage House were also replaced. Kitchen facilities were updated and washrooms replaced to accommodate the many walkers and cruise ship visitors who tour Beaconsfield and the Carriage House.

$225K from governments

The province is spending $150,000 on the projects, with the federal government contributing $75,000.

Some of the money will also go to toward new siding and windows at the Provincial Artifcatory in West Royalty.