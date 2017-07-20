P.E.I. has been known to boast that it has the warmest sea water north of the Carolinas, and it's living up to that reputation this year.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen says water temperatures along P.E.I.'s North Shore are especially warm for mid-July.

"They're running about two to four degrees above normal for this time of year and that's in part thanks to all this mild tropical weather we've been seeing," said Allen.

It's been a little easier to get in the water this year. (Submitted by Furrow Creative)

"It's going to be like bath water if we keep warming the water up at this rate."

The warm water has followed unusually warm air temperatures.

The average daily high temperature in June was just over a degree above normal, and the average so far in July has been 24.7 C, almost a degree and a half above the normal of 23.3 C.

Some water temperatures in parts of the Gulf of St Lawrence are already at 23 C.

There is some cooler weather in the forecast. Following highs around 27 C Thursday and Friday, temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s over the weekend.