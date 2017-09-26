September's warm temperatures have unexpectedly extended the beach season for Islanders and tourists.

September's temperatures have been on average 2.5 C above normal, and Tuesday was set to be a record-breaker, with the mercury expected to top the current record of 26 C.

"It's nice sunny weather, so that's why I just came down for some sun bath," said Manish Saini, who was visiting Brackley Beach Monday from Toronto with a beach chair and a ball.

"I didn't expect it, because in Toronto it was all windy and rain all the summer, so we were not able to enjoy the beach a lot."

Water is cool

"I'm trying to get in the water, but it's pretty cool," said Johanne Irwin, who's from Charlottetown but is staycationing in Brackley for a few weeks. September's weather has been beautiful in the last few years, she noted.

'It is quiet, and it's a nice time of year to be around,' says Johanne Irwin of Charlottetown. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Mandeep Bara (left) and Manish Saini, visiting from Toronto, were pleasantly surprised at P.E.I.'s warm weather. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"It is quiet, and it's a nice time of year to be around," Irwin added.

Many of P.E.I.'s warm-weather attractions and restaurants closed weeks ago.

'Suprised they weren't open'

"I think some of the restaurants on the shore in Brackley should be open — I was kind of surprised they weren't open til the end of September," said Irwin.

Chris DesRoches is hoping the unseasonably warm weather will last another few weeks. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"We were hoping to go deep-sea fishing, but there's no deep-sea fishing happening right now. No one will take us," said Lori Eaton, visiting with her husband John from Trenton, Ont.

That disappointment was offset by the unexpectedly warm weather and having the beach practically to themselves, the couple said.

Chris Desroches, who lives near Brackley Beach, said last fall he went swimming there on Oct. 8.

"I'm hoping the summer will extend into October as well this year," he said, noting there's a heat wave in Ontario he's hoping will head east.

According to Environment Canada, P.E.I. can expect cooler temperatures by Friday, with a predicted high of just 12 C.