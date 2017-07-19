It's been a great summer so far for sun seekers on P.E.I.

The Island is in the midst of a hot, dry spell — and for many people, that means packing up the bathing suits, towels and sunscreen and heading to the beach.

Islanders have shared some of their favourite images from the sand and sea. Here are a few that have been submitted over the last few days.

The flowers at Panmure Island make the beach even prettier. (Jackie O'Halloran)

Time to fill up the pail as the tide comes in at Argyle Shore. (Mike Chandler)

The best beach days include building a sand castle. (Linda Wright-MacLeod)

Pleasant View lives up to its name, as you can see from the reflection off the sunglasses. (Danielle Doucette Gallant)

Someone's got the best seat in the house. (Lori Sharpe)

This bird seems to agree the coastline is pretty even in black and white. (Meronda Trainor)