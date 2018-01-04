The province is hunkering down as a major storm is set to hit P.E.I. Thursday afternoon.

CBC Meteorologist Jay Scotland said central and eastern P.E.I. could see between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow and ice pellets before the switch to rain but Prince County may get hit by the brunt of the storm, with even higher snowfall amounts.

Scotland said his best advice ahead of storm was to secure loose objects outside residences, charge your phone and be prepared to lose power.

Strong easterly winds will develop Thursday afternoon with gusts of 80 to more than 100 km/h possible Thursday evening.

Conditions will deteriorate through the afternoon as the snow becomes heavier and the winds increase. Heaviest snow/ice pellet accumulation (15-25 cm) for Prince County ahead of rain this evening. Strong winds (80-100+ km/h) the big concern though for P.E.I. pic.twitter.com/zGNdGqGWFL — @JayScotland

The storm will also bring higher than normal water levels with high tide over coastal regions Thursday night and Friday morning. Storm surge warnings may be required, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The temperature is expected to be around 0 C and is expected to rise to 6 C by Thursday night before dropping to –4 C Friday.

For up to date cancellations for schools, community events, businesses, government offices and more check CBC P.E.I.'s Storm Centre page.

All schools cancelled

Schools were closed across P.E.I. and transportation will be a challenge as a major storm hits the province Thursday.

Environment Canada is encouraging travellers to only travel if necessary as strong winds and heavy snow will reduce visibility on the roads.

'Check flashlight batteries. Keep your cell charged. If you rely on electricity for heat or water please be prepared to lose power. It will be very windy.' — Jay Scotland

Afternoon and evening flights out of the Charlottetown Airport are cancelled, Maritime Bus said its timetable is in question and the Confederation Bridge is warning of possible restrictions beginning at around noon.

Both the French school board and Public Schools Branch cancelled classes hours before the storm.

Holland College campuses are closed.

UPEI is closing for the day at 1 p.m, afternoon and evening classes are cancelled.

Scotland said strong wind is the main area of concern with today's "weather bomb."

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland says strong wind is the main area of concern with Thursday's "weather bomb." (Jay Scotland/CBC)

"We'll see two rounds of strong winds with this storm system. East winds ramping up for this afternoon and evening before turning to a more west to southwest direction as another round of strong winds develops overnight through tomorrow morning," he said.

"With a good round of snow preceding these winds (weighing down branches) my main concern is power outages."