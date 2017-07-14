Twelve P.E.I. forest firefighters will be leaving for B.C. Monday to help fight wildfires in that province.

The current spread of fires in B.C. — around 188 in total — took hold last Friday. The province is now in a state of emergency, with 16,000 people displaced from their homes, and another 11,000 under evacuation alert.

The Island firefighters will join a P.E.I.-N.L. team. Eleven of the firefighters will be actively involved in fire suppression, according to a release from the province, with the other serving as the Island's liaison representative.

"Over the last few years we have sent firefighters from our department to many areas of western and northern Canada and we are pleased to support this request as well," said Communities, Land and Environment Minister Robert Mitchell.

"In addition to the assistance they will provide, they will return home with deeper knowledge and experience that will be invaluable should the Island face serious wildfires in future years."

In a news release, the province noted this is the largest contingent of forest firefighters P.E.I. has ever sent to a national emergency.

The province added the majority of P.E.I.'s forest firefighters are still in the province, should they be needed. The fire index in P.E.I. is currently high, with all burning permits suspended.