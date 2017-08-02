Montreal artist Allison Smith has been busy painting unique landscapes from all across Canada as part of a project called Canada East to West, and one in P.E.I. has made the cut

Earlier in the year, Smith asked people through word of mouth and social media for photos of landscapes from each province and territory.

"The response was tremendous. I received over 300 hundred photographs from across Canada and much to my surprise most of the photos came from the Northwest Territories."

Smith admits she did not expect to get so many photos and then had the hard task of picking one to represent each province and territory.

To begin, the artist picked three from each province and territory that she felt would translate well as a painting.

Public vote

"I put those three photos from each province up on a website for the public to go and vote on."

At the end one was picked for each and P.E.I.'s landscape painting is being painted from a photo of Basin Head submitted by Laurie Michael of Charlottetown.

The painting, still a work in progress while Smith and her family vacation on the Island, shows the dune grass, a walkway and blue sky.

"I felt so proud that I was bringing Canadians together to explore landscapes from across our country."

Auction for charity

Smith said when the 13 paintings are completed they will shown at a few art shows.

"Essentially, I'd like to auction these paintings after it's potentially travelled a little bit."

Smith said half of the money from each will go to a charity, 25 per cent to a charity of her choice and 25 per cent to a charity of the photographer's choice.

All the pictures and paintings can be seen on Smith's website or on Facebook.