Charlottetown Islanders won't be playing senior baseball this year

The Charlottetown Islanders have been granted a one-year leave of absence from the New Brunswick Senior Baseball League.

General manager Peter McDonald said the team couldn't find enough players to commit for the season.

"The year prior we had a loss of about seven players, basically our whole infield, but last year we got through," said McDonald.

"Then to take another blow this year with a couple of more players not returning — because of either injury or work commitments and stuff — it was very disappointing."

McDonald hopes the team is able to regroup and rebuild for next season.

The Islanders were scheduled to play their opening game on May 19.

