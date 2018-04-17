Skip to Main Content
Charlottetown Islanders won't be playing senior baseball this year

Notifications

Charlottetown Islanders won't be playing senior baseball this year

The Charlottetown Islanders have been granted a one-year leave of absence from the New Brunswick Senior Baseball League.

Team hopes to return to N.B. league next year

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
There will be no high-fiving in the Charlottetown Islanders dugout this year. (Charlottetown Islanders/Facebook)

The Charlottetown Islanders have been granted a one-year leave of absence from the New Brunswick Senior Baseball League.

General manager Peter McDonald said the team couldn't find enough players to commit for the season.

"The year prior we had a loss of about seven players, basically our whole infield, but last year we got through," said McDonald.

"Then to take another blow this year with a couple of more players not returning — because of either injury or work commitments and stuff — it was very disappointing."

McDonald hopes the team is able to regroup and rebuild for next season.

The Islanders were scheduled to play their opening game on May 19.

More P.E.I. News

With files from Island Morning

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us