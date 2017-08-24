Peanuts and Cracker Jack galore.

Summerside, P.E.I., is once again playing host to the under-15 boys national baseball championship, as teams compete for the Ray Carter Cup.

"Teams have been competing hard to represent their provinces over the last few months. They all converged on Summerside yesterday," said J.P. Desrosiers, director of community services for Summerside.

The championship brings together roughly 260 athletes, coaches and baseball administrators from across the country to Queen Elizabeth Park.

'Beehive of activity'

However, that number doesn't include parents and families, he added, that may use the championship as a "great excuse" to visit P.E.I.

"I think a lot of parents use it as a great excuse to come to P.E.I. and take in what we have to offer from a tourism standpoint all while supporting their youngsters," Desrosiers joked.

"It's certainly a beehive of activity," he added.

Hosting part of new city strategy

Desrosiers said the city has a strong history of sport and has recently adopted a strategy to capitalize on what venues the city has, specifically Queen Elizabeth Park.

"We encourage people to come out and enjoy some really good baseball," says J.P. Desrosiers. This photo is from last years championship. (CBC)

"As of late we've recently adopted a sport and event tourism strategy, diversifying our sport offering and sport tourism hosting," Desrosiers said.

"We're very fortunate. Queen Elizabeth Park is a fantastic, nationally recognized field. One of the driving factors behind doing more hosting was the fact that we are so blessed to have such great facility."

Playing through to Sunday evening

First pitch went Thursday at 9 a.m. and teams play through Sunday evening, and the schedule can be found online.

"We encourage people to come out and enjoy some really good baseball," Desrosiers said.

"In the stands with rowdy fans, under the lights, some sunflower seeds on the go. It's a great experience for sure."