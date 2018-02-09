A group of residents in P.E.I. is calling for barriers on the Hillsborough Bridge, as well as the possibility of other safety measures including security cameras and an emergency phone.

The goal of the working group is to prevent suicides on the bridge, said Sarah Stewart-Clark, a member of the group and the founder of #HowManyWade — a campaign to improve mental health services on P.E.I.

Stewart-Clark said the idea came from a post to the #HowManyWade Facebook page.

"Within a few hours there were 89 people who had contributed their comments, so it was clearly something that many individuals felt strongly about and wanted to step forward and do something about," Stewart-Clark said.

Focus on barriers

A working group has since been formed, which Stewart-Clark said includes members from across the Island. She said the group is now researching "evidence-based changes" that could prevent suicides from the bridge.

"We'll look into all of those suggestions that people have made. It's really about listening to families and the general public and seeing if there's evidence behind the suggestions that they're making," she said.

Suicide-prevention fences were installed on the Iron Workers Memorial bridge near Vancouver. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Currently, she said, one of the group's main focuses is to have barriers installed, which she said research indicates can be one of the most effective ways to reduce suicides on a bridge.

"We're going to explore every option and see what might work for the Hillsborough Bridge," she said, adding the group is in early stages.

Stewart-Clark said the group would also like to see more security cameras, which could provide information to family and police.

Barriers work: CMHA, chief coroner

P.E.I.'s chief coroner Dr. Desmond Colohan didn't provide CBC with the number of suicides from bridges in P.E.I., but said they are unusual.

"Suicide barriers do work," he said in an email.

Amanda Brazil, the director of programs and policy for the Canadian Mental Health Association P.E.I. Division, said she supports the idea of adding a barrier to the bridge.

The new fence was installed on the High Level Bridge in Edmonton to prevent suicides. (CBC)

"It we can minimize or reduce the access people have to lethal means. It can save lives," she said, adding that research does indicate that barriers are effective.

"Our perspective is if it can save a couple of people each year then it's well worth it. It's well worth that one time investment to have sort of longer term impact, absolutely. And it's something that we've been talking about here."

Seeking support from municipal, provincial officials

The group said it has reached out to officials from the City of Charlottetown and the Town of Stratford, as well as local MLAs and police forces.

Stewart-Clark said the group will bring a formal pitch to the province when it has gathered all the information it needs.

"We'll wait until we have created a document that has evidence behind the request that we're making, and then we will proceed to share that information with government, with other stakeholders, and try to have a discussion about what could be done," she said.

The group's focus is on the Hillsborough Bridge, which connects Charlottetown and Stratford. (CBC)

P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation said it hasn't yet heard from the group.

"The department has no plans at this time and have not had any contact from this group. If they wish to reach out to discuss, we would be happy to set something up to hear their concerns," it said in an email.

Anyone needing emotional support, crisis intervention or help with problem solving in P.E.I. can contact The Island Helpline at 1-800-218-2885, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information about mental health services on P.E.I., find resources from Health PEI here, or from the Canadian Mental Health Association P.E.I. Division here.

