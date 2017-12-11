Lulu the mini golden doodle and Clancy the Bernese mountain dog are spreading joy throughout the year as two of the stars of P.E.I.'s Bark For Life 2018 calendar, a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The second annual calendar features a dozen dogs who have already helped raise money for the society's Bark for Life campaign in June.

"Every penny raised is going to help out families on a cancer journey right here on P.E.I.," said Bark for Life co-chair Christian Gallant, pointing out the calendar was made possible through sponsorships, and not donor dollars.

Every day's a dog day

Dogs and their humans who raised $150 or more in the Bark for Life campaign were invited to submit a photo on the event's Facebook page, and people could vote for their favourite by clicking the "like" button. Several runners-up photos make up the month of January 2019.

Jackson the Chesapeake Bay retriever is the calendar's Mr. November. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

"As a dog owner it's a great way to talk about your dog and show it off," said Valerie Docherty, a committee member whose former golden retriever Sampson represents the month of August in the calendar.

The calendar is also filled with interesting facts about dogs, highlighting days designated as "bring your dog to work day," as well as different national and international weeks dedicated to dogs.

The calendar sells for $20 and includes about $80 in coupons, many from P.E.I. pet stores. They're available through the Bark for Life Facebook page.