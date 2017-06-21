A P.E.I. woman is celebrating National Aboriginal Day with a medal from the Governor General of Canada in her hand.

Barbara Bernard was one of three Islanders and one of dozens of Canadians recognized at a ceremony at Rideau Hall by Governor General David Johnston Monday. She was presented with the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers for her work as a community builder and organizer with the Aboriginal Women's Association of P.E.I.

"I was overwhelmed. I had so many emotions," said Bernard.

"As I was going through the process it went very fast and quick. When I had time to reflect and look back it really filled my heart with joy and excitement."

Bernard, a member of the Scotchfort band, has been with the Aboriginal Women's Association of P.E.I. for a decade and involved with the health centre at Scotchfort for almost 20 years.

Coming to understand herself

Bernard told CBC's Island Morning the roots of her community work are in her efforts to learn about her own heritage.

"I really didn't know who I was as a Mi'kmaq person. I didn't understand that fully," she said.

'I was able to connect with other women who were on the same path as I was, trying to restore our culture, our language, and who we are, and to be proud of who we are.' - Barbara Bernard

Bernard was able to find elders who could help her with that search for her own identity, a search she said was made harder by the legacy of the residential school system, which for more than a generation removed Indigenous children from the opportunity to learn about their own culture.

"Finding myself, I realized how proud I was of my culture and how proud I am of learning the beauty and the connectedness of everything," she said, adding she knew she had to bring that realization to a new generation.

"When I realized that wasn't happening in my community — and not just my community but neighbouring communities — and I was able to connect with other women who were on the same path as I was, trying to restore our culture, our language, and who we are, and to be proud of who we are," she said.

Bernard helps to organize Mi'kmaq language classes for children, and is finding a growing love for the culture in a new generation.