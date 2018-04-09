Crown files appeal in cadet disgraceful conduct case

The acquittal of an army reserve captain in Charlottetown for disgraceful behaviour, which involved allegedly asking two women under his command for sex, will be appealed.

Capt. Todd Bannister was found not guilty of disgraceful behaviour and of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline by a military court in February.

The judge said the prosecution failed to prove Bannister had received formal notice of the army's rules on acceptable behaviour, or that there was harm to the complainant.

The director of military prosecutions filed notice of appeal on Friday, asserting the judge erred in law in his decision.

The charges relate to a time when Bannister was serving as commanding officer of the army cadet corps in Charlottetown.

