As you showed off your coolest new outfit, holding a pack with new scribblers and pencils, your mom begged you to smile for the annual snap.
Harken back to the first day of school with some fun throwback photos of folks you just might know.
I asked some of you to share on Facebook, and you didn't disappoint.
1. Wee lassie in Primary 3
This wee lassie was in Mrs. Campbell's Primary 3 class at Killermont Primary School in Glasgow, Scotland in 1981.
When she moved to Calgary later that year she recalls being teased for her accent.
Now she clearly enunciates the 6 o'clock television news for P.E.I.: It's Compass's Louise Martin.
2. Head in the clouds
"Going back to school was never fun for me," recalls this active Ontario native, because it meant an end to fun-filled summers with his dad at their northern Ontario cottage swimming, water skiing and dirt biking.
The first photo is at Dumville Secondary School in Dumville, Ont., when he was five and entering senior kindergarten in 1986.
The second is in Grade 10, where he's graduated to a more bad-boy look — he had five earrings back in 1997!
This reluctant school returnee is Compass meteorologist Jay Scotland.
3. Real estate mogul
This angelic-looking photo was snapped in the mid-1970s, when the now-owner/manager of Century 21 Colonial Realty in P.E.I. was in Grade 2 or 3.
The ever-witty Joel Ives admits to being the class clown while also being a teacher's favourite. And not much has changed!
4. Arts advocate
"My mother put a big white piece of paper with my name and bus number on it!" recalls this Charlottetown arts administrator of her first-ever day of school at West Pictou Consolidated Elementary in Caribou Island, N.S.
It's The Guild's executive director Alanna Jankov.
5. Communications expert
This Charlottetown mom is active on social media, and happily shared a photo of her eager to head back to Grade 3 at Spring Park Elementary.
"I loved school. My next-door neighbour was my teacher, Caroline Doyle. And I aspired to have penmanship as fine as hers. People just don't write cursive like that anymore," she laments.
It's provincial government communications officer/writer/photographer Beth Johnston.
6. Leadership contender
This sitting MLA is one of two contenders for the leadership of the P.E.I. PC Party.
He took time out from campaigniing to send along his Grade 1 photo taken in 1977.
It's Hunter River's Brad Trivers.
7. P.E.I. literati
This earnest-looking Kinkora Elementary student is now an instructor at UPEI and has taught writing skills to thousands of Island students.
It's award-winning non-fiction writer Lori Mayne.
