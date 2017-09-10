As you showed off your coolest new outfit, holding a pack with new scribblers and pencils, your mom begged you to smile for the annual snap.

Harken back to the first day of school with some fun throwback photos of folks you just might know.

I asked some of you to share on Facebook, and you didn't disappoint.

1. Wee lassie in Primary 3

Attending Primary 3 in Scotland shortly before she immigrated to Canada. (Submitted by Louise Martin)

This wee lassie was in Mrs. Campbell's Primary 3 class at Killermont Primary School in Glasgow, Scotland in 1981.

When she moved to Calgary later that year she recalls being teased for her accent.

Now she clearly enunciates the 6 o'clock television news for P.E.I.: It's Compass's Louise Martin.

2. Head in the clouds

These school photos document part of the school life of this Ontario youth with the mischievous glint in his eye. (Submitted by Jay Scotland)

"Going back to school was never fun for me," recalls this active Ontario native, because it meant an end to fun-filled summers with his dad at their northern Ontario cottage swimming, water skiing and dirt biking.

The first photo is at Dumville Secondary School in Dumville, Ont., when he was five and entering senior kindergarten in 1986.

The second is in Grade 10, where he's graduated to a more bad-boy look — he had five earrings back in 1997!

This reluctant school returnee is Compass meteorologist Jay Scotland.

3. Real estate mogul

This Sherwood Elementary snap shows the now-owner/manager of Century 21 Colonial Realty on P.E.I. (Submitted by Joel Ives)

This angelic-looking photo was snapped in the mid-1970s, when the now-owner/manager of Century 21 Colonial Realty in P.E.I. was in Grade 2 or 3.

The ever-witty Joel Ives admits to being the class clown while also being a teacher's favourite. And not much has changed!

4. Arts advocate

Her sunny personality shone early on. Dressed in yellow, the Charlottetown arts administrator looked eager to embark on her first day of school. (Submitted by Alanna Jankov)

"My mother put a big white piece of paper with my name and bus number on it!" recalls this Charlottetown arts administrator of her first-ever day of school at West Pictou Consolidated Elementary in Caribou Island, N.S.

It's The Guild's executive director Alanna Jankov.

5. Communications expert

'I loved school,' says this provincial government communications officer, snapped in Grade 3 in 1980 and again 37 years later. (Submitted by Beth Johnston )

This Charlottetown mom is active on social media, and happily shared a photo of her eager to head back to Grade 3 at Spring Park Elementary.

"I loved school. My next-door neighbour was my teacher, Caroline Doyle. And I aspired to have penmanship as fine as hers. People just don't write cursive like that anymore," she laments.

It's provincial government communications officer/writer/photographer Beth Johnston.

6. Leadership contender

The year was 1977, and this wholesome-looking lad was heading off to Grade 1 Iron Bridge Public School in Ontario. (Submitted by Brad Trivers )

This sitting MLA is one of two contenders for the leadership of the P.E.I. PC Party.

He took time out from campaigniing to send along his Grade 1 photo taken in 1977.

It's Hunter River's Brad Trivers.

7. P.E.I. literati

This P.E.I. writer and UPEI instructor attended Kinkora Elementary "many" years ago — here,on the left, she's looking forward to Grade 3. (Submitted by Lori Mayne )

This earnest-looking Kinkora Elementary student is now an instructor at UPEI and has taught writing skills to thousands of Island students.

It's award-winning non-fiction writer Lori Mayne.