Expecting parents on P.E.I. can now take part in an international program designed to encourage the best possible care for babies through a program called Baby Box University.

It's based on a program that started in Finland more than 70 years ago, where expecting mothers had an educational appointment with a doctor and received a box filled with newborn essentials.

The box itself is a portable bassinet, certified safe for babies to sleep in, complete with mattress and sheet.

In the 21st century program, Baby Box University, run by Los Angeles-based company Baby Box Co., prepares videos for parents, specific to the place they are living. Prospective parents watch the video online, answer some questions, and then receive a certificate allowing them to pick up their free baby box.

Connecting parents to communities

The program is not meant to stop there. Parents are also connected with more online and local resources through the program.

"It's about creating a conversation that can continue in the community," said Theresa Moore, director of community programs for Baby Box Co.

"We want to connect local families with local resources to have that conversation continue."

Baby Box sells baby clothes, linens and other merchandise to support the free baby box program. (Baby Box Co.)

The P.E.I. video is available online now, and the baby boxes will be ready for pickup starting Monday. Anyone who has had, or is having, a baby after Dec. 1, 2016 is eligible.

Baby Box University receives some government funding, but also supports itself with the sale of baby clothes, linens and a variety of the baby boxes.