The leader of P.E.I.'s Opposition is calling for an all-party committee to oversee the creation of regulations under the new Water Act.

James Aylward raised questions in the legislature on Thursday about the discretion left to cabinet and what he said were gaps in the act that could allow for things such as fracking. He proposed a special standing committee for all parties to have input on the regulations that will be governed under the act. His proposal would see a committee with two members from each party in the legislature.

"This multi-party, equal, committee would have authority and independence to craft regulations and hear directly from all Islanders working in conjunction with the Environmental Advisory Council," Aylward said.

"The issue of access to water and protecting our water resource affects and concerns all of us."

Will be open to public

Environment Minister Robert Mitchell would not commit to striking a committee but said the regulations process will be public and have input from all Islanders.

"As we move forward in the future with the development of the regulation for our Water Act, this is another piece of work that's open to 152,000 Islanders," said Mitchell.

"It's open to all parties and I certainly encourage and hope all members of this legislature will be present at each and every one of those meetings to put forward their input, to put forward their vision of how they can help to aid the protection of our water."

Aylward continued to press for a committee, but both Mitchell and Premier Wade MacLauchlan demurred and said the process would be open to input from the public, including MLAs.