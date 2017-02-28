P.E.I.'s Atlantic Veterinary College Wildlife Service is looking to share the work it does with the public, and raise a little money for that work at the same time.

The service is holding a fundraiser this week for the work it does helping sick and injured wildlife.

It's a quiet time of year now, but come May the service will start getting three or four calls a day and that will continue into the fall.

"We have a lot of different animals," said wildlife technician Fiep de Bie. In particular, she added, they see a lot of birds.

"We see pigeons, we see crows, we see songbirds. We see birds of prey, as well, and they take a little longer usually."

A different kind of challenge

The animals are sometimes brought in by members of the public, or by provincial Fish and Wildlife officials.

Dr. Jonathan Spears became wildlife section chief four years ago, and really enjoys the challenge.

"I was really drawn to it by a fascination for these creatures that we know a lot less about than your dogs and cats and horses and cows," said Spears.

Dr. Jonathan Spears and Fiep de Bie are looking to share some of the work the wildlife section does with the public. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"They can't tell you where it hurts and they do everything they can not to show you where it hurts … They don't want anyone, especially a predator, which they see us as, to know that there's a problem."

The group will hold a fundraiser this Thursday at Upstreet from 7-11 p.m.

The event will include a raffle of artwork created by professors and students at AVC, as well as a silent auction. A slideshow of work done by the section will also be shown.