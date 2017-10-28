The Charlottetown Airport and Autism Society of P.E.I. hosted a mock travel day designed to ease the travel process for individuals on the autism spectrum.

The mock travel day was inspired by the Autism Aviators event hosted by the Halifax International Airport Authority and Autism Nova Scotia.

"This is about bringing the opportunity of travel as a reality to Island families," said Nathalie Walsh, Executive Director of the Autism Society of P.E.I.

"Making it a situation so that it's a place that's comfortable, known, and where individuals on the spectrum are accepted for who they are."

As part of the exercise, more than a dozen families went through simulated check-ins, luggage drop-offs, security check points and boarding procedures. They also got a chance to sit in a real airplane, though it was a smaller private plane, not a commercial one.

Help with new experiences

Walsh says wait times and sensory triggers can be challenges for passengers with autism, so getting familiar with airport processes can help with future travel.

"For the families, giving them the opportunity to travel with their child or individuals themselves on the spectrum to transition, to see what the new environment's like," said Walsh. "It gives them the opportunity to prepare."

As part of the exercise, passengers were able to go through airport processes like checking-in luggage. Executive Director of the Autism Society of P.E.I., Nathalie Walsh, says providing a safe space for those on the autism spectrum to practice travel protocols can help prepare for future holidays. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Walsh said the mock travel day is also an opportunity for airport staff to learn about how they can better assist passengers on the autism spectrum.

"It's very common. It's a reality here on P.E.I. It's a reality across the world, and it's something with understanding and acceptance, we can move forward together," she said.

'I feel great!'

Coralee Simpson did the exercise with her seven-year-old son Dane, who is sensitive to sounds and new experiences.

Coralee and Dane Simpson are all smiles after their practice run on an airplane. Dane says the experience has inspired him to become a pilot when he grows up. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

She said she hopes to use the experience as practice for future holidays.

"We've never been on a plane before as a family," said Simpson. "I think it would be good now that we've got that behind us."

"I was excited to do it," said Dane. "I feel great!"