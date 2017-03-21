Island native Gordon Charles Murray, 68, has died in Vienna, Austria, after being struck by a car March 12, his family has confirmed.

Murray was born on P.E.I. in 1948 to Lewis and Jean Murray, his family shared in his obituary, living most of his adult life in Europe teaching and performing.

"Gifted with perfect pitch, he began to pick out tunes on the piano as a toddler, and by the age of 10 was the regular organist at Kensington United Church where his father served as minister," the obituary states.

Harpsichordist Gordon Murray of P.E.I. had retired in September 2016. (Submitted by Charlotte Rydlund)

He attended Kensington High School, then Mount Allison in New Brunswick and McGill, graduating in 1970, after which a Canada Council grant allowed him to study organ and harpsichord in Paris and Belgium and "opened the door to a lifelong participation in the European musical community," according to his obituary.

He became a professor at the University of Music in Graz in 1982, then taught in Vienna from 1985 until he retired last September, balancing teaching with performing, recording and adjudicating.

He returned to the Maritimes annually, enjoying camping and performing at home.

Murray is survived by wife Ann, daughters Charlotte Rydlund of Halifax and Catherine Williams of Vancouver, and sisters Jean Brown and Margaret of Halifax.

A celebration of his life will take place in Vienna April 21, and a service in Canada this summer.

His family has set up a public Facebook page to celebrate Murray's memory.