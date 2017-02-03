Australian musician Liz Stringer says she feels a kindred connection with P.E.I., and is looking forward to returning to the Island for two shows this weekend.

The singer-songwriter become close with the P.E.I. band The East Pointers when they toured Australia together last winter. She said they told her so many good things about the Island, she decided to visited for a few weeks last summer.

"I'm really excited to come back to P.E.I.," she said on CBC's Mainstreet. "I think there's a bit of a kindred soul feeling going on. I think Canadians and Australians are fairly similar people, both used to travelling long distances between gigs."

Stringer said she and fellow Australian musicians have been well received in Canada.

"I know I've been helped a lot by Canadian musicians who have been very generous with their contacts and information," she said.

Stringer will be showcasing her latest album, All the Bridges. It's a bit more rock and roll than her previous folk-oriented work, she said.

One song and video in particular, Anyone, is special to Stringer. It's about friendship, and includes her own "bestie."

Director Agostini Soldati approached people in Melbourne, Australia, who looked like they had chemistry and used them in the video.

'Cried and laughed'

"I was so surprised, I just thought it was just going to be people I knew so I was really overwhelmed and I cried and laughed," she said. "He's got a real talent for capturing faces and moments."

Stringer and Toronto-based musician Tim Moxam will perform Saturday at the Dunk in Breadalbane and Sunday at the Old Triangle in Charlottetown. They continue their East Coast tour in Halifax and Fredericton before moving on to Quebec and Ontario.