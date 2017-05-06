There is a national recall of Aunt Jemima Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast Slices due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

The products, from Pinnacle Foods Canada Corporation, are:

Aunt Jemima Waffles, 144 count, 3.57 kg

Aunt Jemima Original Thin French Toast, 144 count, 6.1 kg

Aunt Jemima Thick French Toast, 72 count, 4.86 kg

A food recall warning on the CFIA website says people should not consume the recalled products. Distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use them.

No reported illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products, CFIA said.

The product codes for the Aunt Jemima products subject to the recall. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, CFIA said. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

The U.S. Food and Drug administration also recalled some Aunt Jemima products. CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.