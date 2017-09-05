While August was generally a wetter month than July on P.E.I., it once again made a big difference where you were standing.

Rainfall measured at Charlottetown Airport was well above normal, with 127.5 millimetres of rain in the month. The average for August is 95.7 millimetres.

Rainfall in Charlottetown was well above average. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Meanwhile in Summerside, rainfall was less than half normal. There was just 45.1 millimetres of rain measured by Environment Canada. The average for the month is 92.7 millimetres.

"This is typical of summer rainfall as much of our rain is convective in nature, meaning thundershowers, and can be highly localized," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"Most of the rain recorded at Charlottetown Airport also fell on a handful of days, which means there were still a number of dry stretches."

Temperatures were right on average in both cities: 18.3 C in Charlottetown and 18.6 C in Summerside. In both cities, temperatures tended to be a bit warmer than normal during the day and a bit cooler at night.