Stratford, P.E.I., man pleads guilty to attempted murder

A Stratford, P.E.I., man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a stabbing in Charlottetown in September 2017.

Chase Joseph Douglas Aslantogmus, 20, entered the guilty plea in provincial court Thursday afternoon.

He was charged after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in an apartment building on Upper Prince Street in Charlottetown on Sept. 12.

Police vehicles and an ambulance at the scene of the stabbing on Upper Prince Street in September 2017. (Melanie Mills/Facebook)

At the time, police said the victim had been stabbed several times, but that the wounds were not life-threatening. They said they believed the weapon was a knife and that the two men knew each other.

Aslantogmus will be sentenced June 22 to allow time for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

