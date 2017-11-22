A 27-year-old Charlottetown-area man has been charged with attempted murder, arson and assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police news release.

Charlottetown police charged the man following an investigation by the major crime unit into a complaint received last week about a disturbance on Euston Street.

The male and female victims' faces were cut and required medical treatment, according to the release, and the residence was damaged by an "intentional fire."

The accused is in custody and will appear in provincial court at a later date.