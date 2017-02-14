Following an ATM theft in Alexandra, P.E.I., RCMP say they're investigating links to other thefts across the Island and around the Maritimes.

Five banking machines have been targeted on P.E.I. since November — four break-ins were successful.

The latest case was at the Pownal Sports Centre in Alexandra early Monday morning.

An ATM was stolen from the Mount Stewart Irving in January. (Submitted by RCMP )

Other ATMs were stolen from O'Leary, P.E.I., in November, Mount Stewart, P.E.I., and Bloomfield, P.E.I., in January, and an attempt in Wellington, P.E.I., in December.

RCMP are trying to determine whether the same person or persons is responsible.

'There are similarities'

"We have a couple of very similar instances, what you see in Mount Stewart and Bloomfield, similar vehicles from the security camera video that we've viewed," said Cpl. Craig Eveleigh of the RCMP's major crime unit on P.E.I.

"With Pownal there was no video surveillance, so it's very difficult to make the leap to say that the Pownal one is related, although there are similarities."

Bloomfield Shell owner Mark Thrasher cleans up broken glass after the store's door was smashed and an ATM taken in January. (Submitted by Mark Thrasher)

Investigators found drag marks on the floor of the Pownal building. They believe the thief or thieves dragged the machine out through the doors, loaded it onto a vehicle and took off.

"They're anywhere from 150 to 200 pounds," said Eveleigh. "A capable individual could flip them end over end, and push them on a tile floor."

Preventative measures

Tthese are not sophisticated crimes, Eveleigh said.

"It's very rudimentary. They're just smashing the window, tying the cable around the thing and then just yanking it out through the door or window."

He believes the thief or thieves used a pry bar to free the banking machine from the wall or floor.

As a preventative measure, police are recommending businesses remove cash from the machines when they close.

Some stores are posting signs to indicate the cash has been removed, in the hopes of deterring criminals, said Eveleigh.