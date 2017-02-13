RCMP are investigating yet another ATM theft on the Island, after an incident early Monday morning at the Pownal Sports Centre in Alexandra, P.E.I.

Police said the alarm at the centre went off around 2:30 a.m., and a property representative went to the rink to check it out.

RCMP's Forensic Identification Services along with the Police Dog Services also attended the scene.

There was little damage to the rink, said police, as it appears the suspects entered through an "unsecured door".

Police pointed out there have been a number of other ATMs recently.

"The RCMP's Major Crime Unit have been investigating several of these ATM thefts which have been occurring across the Island and ask that anyone having information regarding these thefts call P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477," said police in a release.