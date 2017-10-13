There are fewer university students in Atlantic Canada this fall, but one province has found a way to boost numbers, according to statistics released Friday by the Association of Atlantic Universities.

Overall, total enrolments are down 0.44 per cent to 85,901, including full-time, part-time, graduate and undergraduate students. Prince Edward Island was the only province to record an increase in numbers, with its one university, UPEI.

UPEI saw a big increase, 12.8 per cent, in its number of international students.

"We have been stepping up our efforts in international recruitment, sending recruiters to meet with prospective students around the world," said UPEI president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz in a news release.

"It's very gratifying to see our investment coming back to us in the form of curious and engaged students."

Of the 18 universities in the AAU, only four recorded increases in enrolments. The other three were in Nova Scotia:

NSCAD

Acadia

Cape Breton

While the number of undergraduate students in the region was down 0.8 per cent, the number of graduate students rose 1.4 per cent.