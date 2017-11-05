Atlantic String Machine already has its set list picked out for this Sunday's concert at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlottetown — thanks in part to its fans.

It asked for input on social media as to what pieces it should play for the "best of" performance.

"I've got a very interesting list here of what people have asked for," said group member Sean Kemp.

Kemp said the requests include medleys from Lord of the Rings, Mission Impossible, My Fair Lady, Lost Time — the title track from the band's album — and The Beatles' Eleanor Rigby.

"We were a little worried what we might be asked for, because you have to honour it when you're asked to do it," Kemp said.

"The interesting thing is it actually makes our job a little easier because the audience has selected these pieces, so we go, OK, that's half the program done," he said. "We also did a tally around the group of our favourite pieces."

Guess the guest

Sunday's show will also feature a guest artist. The band shared clues throughout the week, encouraging their fans to "guess the guest."

Can you figure it out? Here are the clues:

Fresh out of dough. Won a Juno. The new drifts. True North Records. On tour right now.

When you think you know who it is, scroll over or click the image below to see if you were correct.

Kemp said a number of people guessed the guest artist correctly.

"We're really excited," he said. "Such a beautiful voice."

The performance is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets, $25 for adults and $15 for students, are available at the door, by calling 902-394-2579 or emailing info@atlanticstringmachine.com.