The Atlantic Salmon Conservation is receiving $26,842 in federal funding for a project to help conserve wild Atlantic salmon stocks.

Malpeque MP Wayne Easter made the announcement in Bonshaw earlier Friday.

Mike Durant is president of the Central Queens branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation, the group that looks after the watershed in the area. He said the funding will be used for various efforts to help repopulate the wild salmon population.

"The efforts that we're working on over the next couple years is really controlling sediment and to make sure we have a good habitat for salmon to come in, create reds rebuild our population."

'Great place for salmon to thrive'

Three of the federation's concerns are creating proper food levels for salmon, keeping water levels in check and keeping sediment levels under control, Durant said.

Controlling sediment levels is one of the organization's primary goals, says Durant. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

"We install different measures in the river system ... to control sediment. We work with landowners to identify areas of concern within the watershed, take whatever action we can to try and mitigate sediment from getting into the river," he said.

"We're really generously protected here by lots of trees, cold water, our watershed is in very good health because of that if we can keep our sediment under control."

"It's a great place for salmon to thrive," he said.