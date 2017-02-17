The storms have done their worst, but it appears the 300 young athletes coming from out of province for a ringette championship will make it to Charlottetown this weekend.

Atlantic Canadian Ringette Championships co-organizer Francois Caron told CBC News he has not heard from any teams saying they are having trouble with their travel plans.

Caron is excited to welcome the athletes. Eighteen of the 23 teams competing are from out of province.

"These are the best ringette players that you'll find in Atlantic Canada," he said.

A stormy week

Storms closed schools four out of five days this week, but Caron said he didn't let the weather forecast worry him.

"There's a whole lot of things you can control when you're putting on an event and the weather certainly isn't one of them," he said.

"You just have to roll with it."

The first games are 11:30 a.m. Friday and the tournament runs through to Sunday. Play is in three divisions — U14, U16 and U19 — and admission to all games at the Bell Aliant Centre is free.