Atlantic Lotto should undergo more frequent performance audits, recommends a committee of the P.E.I. Legislature.

The four Atlantic auditors general delivered a joint audit of ALC last year, raising concerns about executive pay raises and spending on hospitality, among other issues.

It was the first time since the 1990s any of the auditors had conducted a performance review of the corporation. P.E.I.'s Public Accounts Committee has recommended that type of review be held every five years.

The committee is also calling for a change in the way bonus pay is calculated for ALC executives.

It says year-over-year profit growth should be one of the factors that determines bonus levels, noting that from 2010 to 2015, there was only one year where profits actually increased.

The committee says executive bonuses are more justifiable when profits go up.