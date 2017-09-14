Atlantic Lottery will shut down most of its services this weekend for a major update of its software systems.

The outage will start Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ALC estimates services will return midday Monday. During this time the corporation's web site will not be available, and no tickets can be validated or paid out. At the retail level, lottery draw games and Pro-Line will not be available.

Winning numbers will be posted on AskAway.ca. They won't be available in stores.

Scratch tickets and breakopen products will still be available for purchase.

New games coming

In a news release, ALC said the upgrades will be installed during the outage will allow for the launch of many new products, including:

New experiences in retail stores.

New online and mobile games.

New apps.

A new draw game.

ALC said more information on the new games will be coming soon.