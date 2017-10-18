A group committed to a "peaceful and healthy" global environment is searching for its next P.E.I. youth ambassador.

The Atlantic Council for International Cooperation (ACIC) runs the ACT 4 Global Change program. Each year, it selects one youth volunteer ambassador in Grade 11 from each of the Atlantic provinces to learn about world issues, network with peers and host global issue workshops for youth in their community.

"This is a great opportunity for youth on P.E.I. to be involved," says Selvi Roy of the ACIC.

"Youth are so full of energy, and passion and enthusiasm. This opportunity provides them the platform to express that."

The ambassador fills the role for a year, representing the province and networking with the youth ambassadors from the other Atlantic provinces to address and discuss global issues.

Roy said it's an opportunity to build leadership skills, but to also take on whatever global issues project "their heart desires."

'Inspiring' opportunity

Leo Han was last year's P.E.I. ambassador.

Among his many different duties, he hosted workshops for elementary students to simulate how young students would tackle global health and wellbeing issues.

'Youth are so full of energy, and passion and enthusiasm. This opportunity provides them the platform to express that.' — Selvi Roy

"That was a lot of fun, giving some of these hypothetical resources and scenarios to the students and then seeing what they would come up with at such a young age," he said.

"They were very creative with their thinking and also problem solving, it was really great to see that — and inspiring, too."

Han decided to become an ambassador because he said know's what it's like to be a "global citizen," moving to Canada from South Korea when he was eight years old.

Deadline midnight Friday

"I had that global mindset, I believe, and the awareness of how big the world is, but at the same time the community within it can be small and also very reassuring and inspiring," he said.

"I also wanted to give back to the community that has taken me in, accepted me and allowed me to grow as an individual."

The program is looking for Grade 11 students who are actively engaged in international co-operation efforts locally or globally.

The chosen ambassador will also receive a $1,000 honorarium after completing the program.

Applications will be accepted online from students until Friday, Oct. 20, at midnight.