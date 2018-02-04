Two Atlantic Canadian bus companies are ditching their paper logs for electronic logbooks.

Coach Atlantic and Maritime Bus are installing black boxes on their fleets to monitor things like distance travelled and bus speeds.

Mike Cassidy, president of Coach Atlantic Group, which is the parent company to the two companies, said this is being done to closely monitor buses travelling through Atlantic Canada.

He also said the new electronic logbooks are being brought in because it's expected federal legislation will soon make them mandatory, similar to transport trucks.

"It's just an evolution and it's a good regulation. We support it and it just makes everybody better," said Cassidy.

"It shows you engine performance, it shows you if your bus is idling, it shows you if your bus is speeding. There's just so much good information with the electronic software box. It's tremendous for the industry."

Cassidy didn't have an exact cost for the new system, but estimates it'll cost between $100,000 and $200,000.

He expects all buses in the Coach Atlantic and Maritime Bus fleets will have the new equipment by the spring.