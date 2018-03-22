Forty-one beds that had been slated for closure at a Charlottetown nursing home are going to remain in service.

Funding issues involving the department of health and the PEI Nursing Home Association were resolved in late January by an arbitrator.

"It sets new rates and investment by government," said Victor Shea, executive director of Atlantic Baptist Homes. "All staff and families have been informed. We are now investing in much needed repairs and improvements."

The beds at Atlantic Baptist Nursing Home include 31 beds for dementia patients. The plan to close beds was announced last fall by nursing home administrators, but had been postponed pending the outcome of arbitration.

The president of the PEI Nursing Homes Association says he is not authorized to discuss financial details of the new funding formula.

"The government funds us, they license us and they compete with us," said association president Bob Nutbrown. "It's complex ... We want to work with government to provide the best care possible."

4-year contract expires in 2020

The PEI Nursing Home Association applied for arbitration in March 2017, after six months of negotiations with the province failed to find resolution. The new four-year contract is retroactive, and expires in 2020.

The previous contract, which expired in 2016, was also settled by arbitration.

"The decision has been recognized by both government and the association," the Department of Health and Wellness sent a written statement to CBC News.

"All terms and conditions of the agreement have been adjusted to reflect the arbitrator's decisions."

The new funding formula applies to all nine private nursing homes in the province, each of which has its own contract with the P.E.I. Department of Health and Wellness.

Private nursing homes provide 546 beds on P.E.I., nearly half of all the province's nursing home beds.

P.E.I.'s private nursing homes

Andrews of Summerside.

​Atlantic Baptist.

Clinton View Lodge.

Garden Home.

Gillis Lodge.

The Mount.

Park West Lodge.

South Shore Villa.

Whisperwood Villa.

