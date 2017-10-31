P.E.I. Atlantic Baptist Home will not be closing 41 beds in December as was announced in September.

Andrew MacDougall, director of long-term care at Health PEI, told the Standing Committee on Health and Wellness the decision to close the beds has been put off until arbitration with the PEI Nursing Home Association is complete.

MacDougall said that based on previous arbitration hearings, a decision would probably be handed down in January.

"That decision, that measure is being held in abeyance right now pending the outcome of the arbitration that was just recently held between the Department of Health and the private long-term care association," MacDougall said.

If Atlantic Baptist decides to go ahead with closing the beds, the province would need to be given 90 days notice.