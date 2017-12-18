Carsen Campbell says he's performed well enough this season to earn the last spot on Canada's five-man biathlon Olympic team.

Now, the P.E.I. native says his fate rests with Biathlon Canada, and a "tactical decision" that will either make it impossible for him to qualify, or give him a good chance at making the team.

"I'm still on the outside looking in, but really really close to hopefully getting a spot," Campbell said. "But it's not really in my control, so there's nothing I can do about it."

Campbell said according to Biathlon Canada's internal rankings, he's sitting comfortably as the fifth ranked Canadian.

Yet, if the Olympic team was selected today, it would be the sixth ranked Macx Davies heading to South Korea instead of Campbell.

The reason? As it stands, Campbell doesn't have enough World Cup experience to qualify for the Olympics. He says he hasn't been able to compete on the World Cup circuit this season as the fifth ranked Canadian, because Canada was only granted four starting spots.

'Do they want to make the switch for me?'

So, to make the Olympic team, Campbell will need to compete in one of three World Cup races taking place in January, ahead of the Winter Games.

Carsen Campbell spoke to CBC by Skype from Lillehammer, Norway, where he's currently training and awaiting a decision by Biathlon Canada.

"So, it's up to Biathlon Canada's discretion as to whether or not they want to keep their top four guys in the World Cup to help them prep for the Olympics," Campbell said. "Or, since I've performed well enough that I'm actually beating our fourth guy right now, do they want to make the switch for me?"

The 23-year-old says Biathlon Canada has told him it's "considering all possibilities."

He's hopeful the organization will ultimately give him an opportunity to earn a spot on the Olympic team.

'It was always the dream to make the 2018 Olympics' - Carsen Campbell, P.E.I. biathlete

"I'm hoping it's going to go my way because I believe it will make their Olympic team stronger than it otherwise will be," he said.

"It certainly would be frustrating to be ranked against the other Canadian biathletes as our fifth guy, but to not get to to go the Olympics and see the sixth guy go...It was always the dream to make the 2018 Olympics."

Campbell says it may be early January before he finds out whether he'll be competing in any of the remaining World Cup races.

The first race goes January 5 in Oberhof, Germany. If Campbell does compete, he'll need to finish 42nd or better to qualify for the Olympics.