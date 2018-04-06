Exempting athletes from minimum wage 'bizarre,' says Green Party

Members of the Green Party are asking why the P.E.I. government brought in regulations last October exempting athletes from protections under the Employment Standards Act.

The change means junior hockey players don't have to be paid minimum wage. Government had introduced legislation to achieve the same thing the year before, but never brought the bill up for debate.

By changing regulations, a debate in the legislature was not required. MLA Hannah Bell accuses government of making the change in secret, to avoid public scrutiny.

"It strikes me as bizarre that everyone involved in the business— from coaches, managers, to the concession stand vendors and the Zamboni drivers — are protected under employment standards but not the people who actually play the game," said Bell.

It is bizarre everyone involved is protected by legislation except the players, says Hannah Bell. (Province of P.E.I.)

"Minister, will you commit to repealing these secretive exemption regulations that unfairly exploit these young athletes?"

Workforce Minister Sonny Gallant said he would take the issue under advisement.

He denied the change was made in response to a series of class action lawsuits making their way through Canadian courts, where former junior hockey players are seeking millions in back pay from their teams, demanding to be paid at least minimum wage.

A spokesperson for the government noted the hockey players receive other benefits apart from pay, including tutoring, payment of university tuition, housing, travel and food.

