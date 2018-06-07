Summerside man arrested after disturbance at Athena Consolidated School

A 33-year-old Summerside man is facing charges after a disturbance at Athena Consolidated School Wednesday afternoon.

Summerside police say they received a 911 call from school staff after school had let out on Wednesday, at about 4:20 p.m.

As always, procedure is looked at after an incident. In this case the school appears to have done all that they should have. — Public Schools Branch

Police say staff reported a man had entered the school and was ranting and yelling. According to police the man also ripped a phone off a wall inside the school.

When officers arrived at the school, the man had already left the building, and they found him walking in the area of the school. The man faces charges of causing damage to property.

Procedures followed, says schools branch

Classes had concluded for the day at the time of the incident, but some students were still in the building, participating in after-school activities.

The Public Schools Branch (PSB) says all students were safe, and school staff notified parents of children who may have witnessed the incident.

"As always, procedure is looked at after an incident. In this case the school appears to have done all that they should have," the PSB said in an email to CBC.

The Public Schools Branch says staff at Athena Consolidated followed correct procedures during and after the incident. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Officials said school staff were debriefed after the incident to make sure they were OK, and a staff meeting was held to review procedures in case of any future incidents.

The PSB said if the incident had happened during regular school hours, the school would have been locked down.

