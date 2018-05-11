More families needed on P.E.I. to care for adults with intellectual disabilities

For Karen Poley of P.E.I., being an associate family for three adults with intellectual disabilities has been a way to stay home with her own children, earn an income and offer support and companionship.

The Associate Family Program is similar to foster parenting — except instead of children, it's adults with intellectual disabilities and the arrangement isn't temporary, it's indefinite.

There's probably someone for everyone, because we have such a wide variety of people looking for homes. — Eleanor Ferguson

"It's given me fulfillment that I've been able to give three people a chance at living in a community and not be isolated from being part of everyday life," said Poley.

'Looking for families'

Across P.E.I., there are wait lists for people seeking an associate family — in many cases people whose aging parents are no longer able to care for them, says Eleanor Ferguson, manager of the Community Supports Program with the non-profit Queen's County Residential Services.

Eleanor Ferguson with Queen's County Residential Services says associate families are needed in every county on the Island. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

While families and clients who join the program tend to remain in it for decades, she said, there's always a need for more homes as the success of the program hinges on matching up clients interests and needs with the right family.

"The problem is we don't have a large variety to choose from," said Ferguson. "As soon as we process a family, we can usually fill that home fairly quickly."

"In every county they are looking for families," she said. "If you're living in O'Leary or Souris, if you're interested in participating in the program then contact your local agency in that area and they'd be thrilled."

'Someone for everyone'

Compensation for families in the program is has two components. A basic room-and-board rate provides $500 to $800. A second portion is based on an assessment done through the province's Disability Support Program, which can add $100 to more than $500 a month, depending on a client's needs.

'I think everybody has something they can give to somebody else to make their lives better,' says Poley. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC News)

To qualify as an associate family, candidates are screened. That includes a criminal record check, a home visit and an interview with every family member who lives in the home.

Ferguson hopes more Islanders, even working famillies, will consider becoming a part of the program. She points out clients needs can vary, and many are fairly independent.

"I think for families out there, there's probably someone for everyone, because we have such a wide variety of people looking for homes and so I think every family probably has a place for someone if they were interested."

'Feeling the same as anybody else'

The same three women have lived with Poley for more than 27 years.

Perry, Dacin and Cousins have been part of Poley's family for decades - Poley says Christmas is a favourite time of year for all three. (Submitted by Karen Poley)

Poley takes care of all their personal needs, from laundry to assistance with bathing. She prepares meals, takes them on excursions and more.

"I just knew I had a lot to offer to help people that needed help," said Poley. "To become citizens in the community and become accepted, to be part of programs and to fulfill being adults and feeling the same as anybody else."

