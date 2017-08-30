Ashley Condon is gearing up for the release of her new album, The Great Compromise, and is preparing to shoot a video and play a show in one fell swoop.

This Sunday at the Trailside Cafe, Condon will shoot portions of the video throughout the day, then shoot footage of the live show while she plays for the crowd.

"When we were going to shoot the video we were like 'Well we'll just have to see how many volunteers we can get out to sort of, play an audience,'" she said.

'It's been really, really interesting to write with other people and sort of combine sensibilities so you can sort of feel a little bit of Ashley Condon in each of these songs and a little bit of something else.' - Ashley Condon

"I said… 'I think we should just do a real show and then we can just record it and it will totally be more authentic."

It will be the first show Condon has played at the venue since May. She hopes the prospect of being filmed doesn't scare people away from coming.

"I think it will either encourage them or hinder them from coming," she said with a laugh.

'Challenge yourself'

The new album features several songs that Condon co-wrote with other artists, and she said it should be a good listening experience for fans.

"It's been really, really interesting to write with other people and sort of combine sensibilities so you can sort of feel a little bit of Ashley Condon in each of these songs and a little bit of something else," she said.

'I really see it as an extension of me as an artist because I get to be super creative in what we're doing.' - Ashley Condon

"I think will be really exciting for people to hear."

Condon said working with other musicians has improved her song-writing abilities.

"You kind of challenge yourself in new ways," she said.

"Get outside of my box of G, C, and D, A-minor."

'An extension of me'

Condon is also working on getting Copper Bottom Brewing up and running.

She and her husband hope to have the brewery and 60-seat concert venue open this fall, with the first batch of beer nearly underway.

"I really see it as an extension of me as an artist because I get to be super creative in what we're doing," she said of creating the brewery and community space in Montague. P.E.I.

"It's really exciting."