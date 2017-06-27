The P.E.I. government confirmed Tuesday that work to remove asbestos from two Island schools is likely to begin this week.

East Wiltshire Intermediate School in Cornwall, P.E.I., and Queen Elizabeth Elementary in Kensington, P.E.I., are the last two schools due to have the highly dangerous material removed from inside their buildings.

P.E.I's Education Minister Doug Currie confirmed the abatement work at both schools will get underway as soon they are empty of students and staff.

"Government made a commitment to finish those two projects to make sure the buildings were ready to welcome students and staff back in September," Currie said during a tour of the Three Oaks Senior High School renovation project in Summerside, P.E.I.

Asbestos removal is currently underway at Three Oaks, which is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation project.